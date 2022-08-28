WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WISA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. WiSA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 247.08% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

See Also

