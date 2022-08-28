WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ WCBR opened at $19.89 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

