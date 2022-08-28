Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 588.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WZZAF shares. Berenberg Bank raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,431.25.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

