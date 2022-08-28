Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($73.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($28.40) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.15).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,111 ($25.51) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 1,664 ($20.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,478 ($66.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,068.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,684.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.16) per share, for a total transaction of £66,573.75 ($80,441.94).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

