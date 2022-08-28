Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $217.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.