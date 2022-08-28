Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $142.00 at Guggenheim

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $134.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

