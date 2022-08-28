Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.90. Workday has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.