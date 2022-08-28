Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.41.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

