Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.46 on Friday. Workday has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,288,000 after buying an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,093,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

