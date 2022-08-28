World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $123.62

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.62, but opened at $120.81. World Acceptance shares last traded at $120.81, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.48.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

