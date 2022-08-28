World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $123.62

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.62, but opened at $120.81. World Acceptance shares last traded at $120.81, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
World Acceptance Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in World Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
