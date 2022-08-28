Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 690.0 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
WWLNF opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $84.88.
About Worldline
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Worldline (WWLNF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.