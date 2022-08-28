Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 690.0 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WWLNF opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Worldline has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

