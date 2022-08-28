WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 113.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$182.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Down 1.5 %

WSPOF stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.94.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.