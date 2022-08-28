WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WuXi AppTec stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi AppTec (WUXIF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.