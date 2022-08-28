WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,700 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. WuXi AppTec has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

