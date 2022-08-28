Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in August

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.77 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

