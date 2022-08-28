Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,968,500 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 4,744,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 449.8 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Up 16.9 %

Xinyi Solar stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

