Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.42. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

