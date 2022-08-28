Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Update

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,500 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the July 31st total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yamada Price Performance

Shares of YMDAF stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. The company's Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, furniture, interior products, etc., as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

