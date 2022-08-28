Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.