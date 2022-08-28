Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Up 40.5% in August

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yankuang Energy Group (YZCAY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.