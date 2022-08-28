Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Yatra Online Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yatra Online stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Yatra Online worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.