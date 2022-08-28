Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 83.81% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

