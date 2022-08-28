Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $50.01

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.81. Yum China shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 20,461 shares traded.
Yum China Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.
Yum China Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
Further Reading
