Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Up to $50.01

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.01, but opened at $51.81. Yum China shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 20,461 shares traded.

Yum China Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

