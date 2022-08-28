Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.59

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $45.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

About Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 5,418.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,205,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $43,068,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 61.7% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

