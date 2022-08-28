Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $44.59

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.59, but opened at $45.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 3,187 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.06.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
