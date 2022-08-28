ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TIM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($24.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

