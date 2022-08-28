ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $48.26

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.26, but opened at $43.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 50,899 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.29%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

