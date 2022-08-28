Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Zinc Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.12. The company has a market cap of £15.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.05 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).
About Zinc Media Group
Recommended Stories
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.