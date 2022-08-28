Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.12. The company has a market cap of £15.88 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61. Zinc Media Group has a 52-week low of GBX 56.05 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

About Zinc Media Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.