Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.16 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zion Oil & Gas (ZNOG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.