Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.16 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

