Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $348.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after acquiring an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

