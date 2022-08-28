Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 31st total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $40.59 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.67.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

