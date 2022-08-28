Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,400 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 31st total of 880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

