10,705 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $44,501,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NOV by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,243,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

