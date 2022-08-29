1,571 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

