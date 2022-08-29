1,626 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties stock opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.49 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

