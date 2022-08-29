216,322 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,322 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

