2,232 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.45 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

