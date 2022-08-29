3,200 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 9.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $301.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

