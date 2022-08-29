3,653 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 2.02. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,152 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

