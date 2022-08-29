39,110 Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $9.69 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

