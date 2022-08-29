Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 575,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,513 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE AAP opened at $173.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.