Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

