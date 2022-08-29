Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,551,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Albany International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Albany International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Albany International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $90.79 on Monday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.