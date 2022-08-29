Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

