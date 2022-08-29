Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 617.9% during the first quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,236,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $13,848,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $973,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

