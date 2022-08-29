Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 6th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

