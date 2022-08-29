Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 617.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $13,848,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

