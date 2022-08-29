Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

