Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $110.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.