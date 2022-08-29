ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

SDOG opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

