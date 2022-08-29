Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,766 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Amcor by 80.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 59.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 3.9 %

AMCR stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

