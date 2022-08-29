American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.74 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

