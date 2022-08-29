American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.